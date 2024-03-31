Updated March 31st, 2024 at 07:01 IST
BREAKING: At Least 8 Dead And Several Injured as Car Bomb Rocks Syria's Aleppo
At least 8 were reported dead and 20 injured in a suspected car bombing attack in Syria's Aleppo that lies near the Turkish border on Saturday.
20 injured in suspected car bombing at market in Azaz, north of Aleppo | Image:X
Damascus: At least 8 were reported dead and 20 injured in a suspected car bombing attack in Syria's Aleppo that lies near the Turkish border on Saturday, according to reports. The attack happened at a crowded market place in Azaz.
