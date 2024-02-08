Breaking: Boeing 737 Max Plane Makes Emergency Return in Japan With Crack in Window

Advertisement

Japan: A passenger plane operated by Japan's largest airline, All Nippon Airways (ANA), was forced to return to its departure airport after a crack was discovered in the cockpit window. Flight 1182, a Boeing 737, was en route from Sapporo to Toyama when the issue was identified, as reported by news agency Reuters citing local media, particularly Kyodo News.

The aircraft promptly rerouted and safely landed back at Sapporo's New Chitose Airport. Thankfully, no injuries were reported among the 65 passengers and crew members on board, according to a statement from ANA. The airline swiftly arranged alternative flights for the affected passengers.

This incident follows heightened concerns about aviation safety, particularly with Boeing 737 airplanes. The news comes in the wake of the US aviation regulator's decision to extend the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes indefinitely for additional safety checks. This decision was prompted by a recent incident where a cabin panel broke off a new jet mid-flight operated by Alaska Airlines.

The Alaska Airlines aircraft, only in service for eight weeks, experienced the detachment of a cabin panel at 16,000 feet during a flight from Portland. Despite the frightening incident, the pilots managed to safely return the jet to Portland, with minor injuries reported among passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a further round of inspections and audits of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production line and suppliers before considering lifting the grounding order.