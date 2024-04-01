Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers search for casualties after a car bomb exploded in a busy market in the Turkish-controlled northwestern city of Azaz, Syria, March 31, 2024. | Image: (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

Beirut: A car bomb exploded in a busy market in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-based Syrian opposition fighters early Sunday, killing at least three people, the Associated Press reported, quoting rescue workers and citing a war monitor. The bomb exploded in the town of Aziz in Aleppo province. The blast, which occurred just after midnight, killed two children and a woman, according to volunteers with the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets.

The explosion that tore through the busy market also wounded five civilians and destroyed shops and homes in the area, the AP report stated, quoting the paramedic group. First responders struggled to break through the panicking crowds in the market, searching for casualties, clearing the wreckage, and putting out fires.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Turkey has launched three major cross-border operations in Syria since 2016 and controls some Syrian territory in the north.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)