Published 15:55 IST, February 13th 2025
Car Rams Into Crowd in Germany's Munich, 15 Injured
A driver drove a vehicle into a group of people in Munich, injuring several, German police said on Thursday.
- World News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Car rams into crowd in Munich | Image: X
In a post on X, police said that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses any danger.
Authorities didn't immediately give a specific number of injuries or provide details about the incident, including whether the people were hit deliberately.
People who were hurt were apparently participating in a strike, according to regional public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.
This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.
Updated 16:37 IST, February 13th 2025