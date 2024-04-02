×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 13:53 IST

BREAKING: Child Opens Fire at Finnish Primary School, 3 Students Injured

"All those involved in the shooting incident are minors. According to the police's current information, there are three injured," a police statement said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Child Opens Fire at Primary School in Finland
Child Opens Fire at Primary School in Finland | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: At least three students were injured after a child opened fire at a primary school in Vantaa outside the Finnish capital on Tuesday. The attacker has been taken into custody. 

"All those involved in the shooting incident are minors. According to the police's current information, there are three injured," a police statement said.

Police officers talk to family members of pupils at Viertola Comprehensive School, in Vantaa. Finnish police say several people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. 

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 13:53 IST

