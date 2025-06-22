BREAKING: China 'Strongly Condemns' US Strikes on Iran, Calls for Immediate Ceasefire and Dialogue | Image: Republic

New Delhi: China on Sunday came down strongly on the United States for launching airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it a serious breach of the United Nations Charter and a move that could further inflame the already volatile situation in West Asia.

Beijing has urged all parties involved in the conflict especially Israel, to immediately agree to a ceasefire, ensure the safety of civilians, and return to the path of dialogue and negotiations.

The strong reaction came hours after the United States, under the orders of President Donald Trump, launched a massive airstrike on three major Iranian nuclear sites like Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz with the intention of crippling Tehran’s nuclear capabilities. Trump described the mission as a “very successful” operation and warned that the US would carry out more strikes if Iran retaliates.

China Slams US Strikes on Iran, Calls for Ceasefire and Dialogue

Reacting to the developments, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its official website, “China strongly condemns the US attacks on Iran and the bombing of nuclear facilities that are under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

The Chinese government said that such actions by the US seriously undermine the basic principles of international law and the UN Charter, and are bound to worsen the fragile situation in West Asia.

“China calls on all parties involved in the conflict, particularly Israel, to reach a ceasefire at the earliest, protect civilian lives, and resume peaceful talks,” the spokesperson said.

China further added that it is ready to work with the international community to uphold justice and make joint efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.