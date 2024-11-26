Bangladesh Remains in Denial Over ISKCON Saint Chinmoy Prabhu's Brazen Arrest | Full Statement

Dhaka: Responding to India’s concerns over the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, the Bangladesh government on Tuesday issued a statement defending the Hindu priest's detention. “The government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges. The government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighbouring countries”, a statement issued by the Yunus-led government read, referring to the remarks issued by the Indian External Affairs Ministry (MEA) on the arrest of the Hindu monk.

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das, the leader of the Hindu group, Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

“The Government of Bangladesh would like to reiterate that the country's judiciary is fully independent and it does not interfere in the work of the judiciary. The matter under question is at present being dealt with by the court of law. The Government of Bangladesh is also committed to upholding communal harmony in the country", the statement released by the Bangladesh government read further.

The Full Statement Issued by the Government of Bangladesh

Attention of the Government of Bangladesh has been drawn to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs of India to the media today (26 November 2024) on a matter conceming internal affairs of Bangladesh.

It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the Government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges. The Govermment of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighboring countries.

The statement also does not reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths and the commitment and the efforts of the government and the people in this regard.

It also completely disregards that the Government of Banghitesh is determined to conclusively end the culture of impunity to the perpetrators of gross human rights violations against the people of Bangladesh, thus treating the religious majority and minorities alike.

Bangladesh reaffirms in the strongest terms that every Bangladeshi, regardless of his or her religious identity, has the right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance. Ensuring safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities remains a duty of the Government of Bangladesh.

This was yet again vindicated by the peaceful observance of Durga Puja throughout Bangladesh only last month. The Government of Bangladesh would like to reiterate that the country's judiciary is fully independent and it does not interfere in the work of the judiciary. The matter under question is at present being dealt with by the court of law.

The Government of Bangladesh is also committed to upholding communal harmony in the country.

The Government of Bangladesh is deeply concerned over the brutal killing of Advocate Saiful Islam Alif this afternoon in Chattogram. Authorities have stepped up security in the port city to ensure that religious harmony is maintained at any cost.

‘Ensure Safety And Security of Hindus’, India Tells Bangladesh After Chinmoy's Arrest

Earlier in the day, India had noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, and urged authorities there to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

In a statement, the MEA said it has noted with "deep concern the arrest and denial of bail" to Das who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said.

There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, the MEA flagged.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the statement said.

The MEA also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das.