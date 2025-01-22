BREAKING: Dhaka Airport on High Alert After Bomb Threat on Biman Bangladesh Airline Flight

Dhaka: Amid political turmoil in Bangladesh and attacks on the Hindu minorities, Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is on high alert after a bomb threat on a Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Rome. The flight made an emergency landing and all passengers are safe but the Dhaka Airport is on alert.

A bomb threat has been issued on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Rome, Italy to Dhaka. Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka was informed about this threat by calling from an unknown number.

Airport Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam confirmed the matter to reporters. He said that flight BG-356 was threatened with bomb attack on its way from Rome to Dhaka.

The flight made an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal Airport at 9:20 am. The flight's 250 passengers and 13 crew were evacuated from the plane and brought to the terminal.

(This is a developing story.)