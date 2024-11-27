sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra CM Suspense | Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal | Gautam Adani | Hindus Under Threat | Trump's Tariff Threat |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • BREAKING: FBI Reports Several Trump’s Cabinet Nominees Targeted With ‘Violent’ Threats

Published 23:51 IST, November 27th 2024

BREAKING: FBI Reports Several Trump’s Cabinet Nominees Targeted With ‘Violent’ Threats

FBI says it is investigating 'numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents' targeting Trump administration nominees, reports AP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
4 milestones achieved in Donald Trump's victory
BREAKING: FBI Reports Several Trump’s Cabinet Nominees Targeted With ‘Violent’ Threats | Image: AP
Advertisement

FBI says it is investigating 'numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents' targeting Trump administration nominees, reports AP.

23:51 IST, November 27th 2024