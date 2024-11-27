Published 23:51 IST, November 27th 2024
BREAKING: FBI Reports Several Trump’s Cabinet Nominees Targeted With ‘Violent’ Threats
FBI says it is investigating 'numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents' targeting Trump administration nominees, reports AP.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: FBI Reports Several Trump’s Cabinet Nominees Targeted With ‘Violent’ Threats | Image: AP
