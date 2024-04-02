×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Fire at Nightclub in Turkey’s Istanbul Claims Lives of 25 People, 10 Others Left Severely Injured

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Istanbul nightclub fire
25 died in a massive fire at Turkey's Istanbul nightclub | Image:X
Istanbul: At least 25 people died and several others were injured after a fire broke out at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations, according to officials and media reports. At least eight people were injured, seven of them hospitalised in serious condition, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 19:32 IST

