Published 17:33 IST, December 13th 2024

BREAKING: Francois Bayrou Is New France Prime Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named centrist ally Francois Bayrou as prime minister, after a historic parliamentary vote ousted the previous govern

President Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as France's next prime minister
Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named centrist ally Francois Bayrou as prime minister, after a historic parliamentary vote ousted the previous government last week.

Bayrou (73), a key ally in Macron's centrist coalition, has been a prominent figure in French politics for many years. His extensive political experience is viewed as essential in efforts to bring stability, especially as no single party holds a majority in the National Assembly.

Bayrou was recently acquitted in a case involving allegations of embezzling European Parliament funds.

Last week, Macron committed to serving out his term until 2027.

