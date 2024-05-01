BREAKING: Users worldwide reported 502 error while trying to access Google website, Search and Gmail. | Image:Unsplash

New Delhi: World's largest search engine Google is down for users across the world, multiple reports suggest. According to Downdetector, user-reported search engine outages peaked at around 9pm (IST) on Wednesday.

Users worldwide reported 502 error while trying to access the major traffic drivers for Google including its website, Search and Gmail.

Several users, meanwhile, took to social media platform ‘X’ to report outages. One ‘X’ user said, “Major outages affecting thousands of users have been reported in the US, the UK, Australia, parts of Europe and Asia”, adding, “DownDetector reported that the technical glitches have affected search, the website, and Google Drive”.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)