×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

BREAKING: Huge Explosion at Restaurant in China's Yanjiao Kills 1, Injures 2 | VIDEO Surfaces

A massive explosion rocked China's Yanjiao town on Wednesday morning, damaging multiple buildings and vehicles

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
A massive explosion rocked China's Yanjiao town on Wednesday morning
A massive explosion rocked China's Yanjiao town on Wednesday morning | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China Restaurant Explosion: A massive explosion rocked China's Yanjiao town on Wednesday morning, damaging multiple buildings and vehicles. According to reports, the explosion took place at a restaurant in the intersection of Xueyuan Street and Yingbin Road in Hebei Province on the ground floor of an old residential complex.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. Videos circulating on social media showed the aftermath, revealing flames and debris scattered across the street. The incident is suspected to be a gas explosion.

Local authorities have sprung into action and investigation teams have rushed to the scene to conduct rescue operations.

Advertisement

As per latest reports, one person was killed and 22 others injured following a gas explosion at a restaurant in north China's Hebei Province on Wednesday, damaging the building and several vehicles, official media reported.

The explosion is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao township, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

Yanjiao township is located on the outskirts of Beijing.

The blast rocked the building at around 8 am (local time) on Wednesday in Yanjiao town in Sanhe, causing damage to the building and several vehicles.

Advertisement

Video footage of the explosion site showed red flames and plumes of smoke, with debris strewn across the nearby road.

Firefighters are currently on-site managing the situation, the report said.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

10 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

17 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

17 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

18 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

18 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

19 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Weirdest Video of Woman Using Pressure Cooker To Iron Clothes Goes Viral

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Kejriwal Speaks on CAA, Calls Persecuted Minorities ‘Ghuspaithiye’

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. CGPSC SSE final answer key 2023 released, here's direct link

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. ITC shares surge on buzz around BAT’s stake sale

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Dhawan attributes Rishabh Pant's return from accident to resilience

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo