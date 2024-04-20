Advertisement

New Delhi: An explosion rocked a military base in Iraq, causing injuries of some fighters and material damage, late on Friday.

The blast took place at the Kalsu facility in the city of Babylon. As per reports, citing sources at the nearby hospital in Hilla, a PMF fighter was killed whereas six others were wounded.

The exact cause of the blast is still unconfirmed, however, news outlet Reuters, citing security sources, reported that an air strike from an unknown source was to blame for the explosion. The command post at Kalso military base is located 50 km (30 miles) south of Baghdad.

This comes a day after Israel launched a drone attack on Iran as a response to Iran’s weekend barrage on the former on April 13.

Meanwhile, a US official confirmed that the American military has no role in it attack.

The military base is used by Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of dozens of armed factions, and is home to its chief of staff.

