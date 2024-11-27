sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:04 IST, November 27th 2024

BREAKING: ISKCON Namhatta Center in Bangladesh Shut Down

The ISKCON Namhatta center in Bangladesh’s Shibchar has reportedly been forcibly shut down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: ISKCON Namhatta Center in Bangladesh Shut Down | Image: Facebook
Dhaka: The ISKCON Namhatta center in Bangladesh’s Shibchar, has reportedly been forcibly shut down by extremists. Eyewitnesses report that a group of extremists arrived at the center and removed the ISKCON temple's signboard, which prominently featured a picture of the organization’s founder, Srila Prabhupada.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
 

20:04 IST, November 27th 2024