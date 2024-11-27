Published 20:04 IST, November 27th 2024
BREAKING: ISKCON Namhatta Center in Bangladesh Shut Down
The ISKCON Namhatta center in Bangladesh’s Shibchar has reportedly been forcibly shut down.
Dhaka: The ISKCON Namhatta center in Bangladesh’s Shibchar, has reportedly been forcibly shut down by extremists. Eyewitnesses report that a group of extremists arrived at the center and removed the ISKCON temple's signboard, which prominently featured a picture of the organization’s founder, Srila Prabhupada.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
