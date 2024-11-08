Breaking: Israeli Defence Minister Officially Steps Down

Israel has been rocked by Gallant's firing, with the news setting off mass protests across the country. Many in Israel view Gallant as the sole moderate voice in a far-right government, and see his dismissal as a sign that the far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu has lost interest in returning hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas militants.

Gallant thanked the military and warned that the war's “mission is not yet complete; we must meet our moral and traditional obligation, and the war's objective is to bring home the remaining 101 hostages who haven't yet seen their families and homes.” Israel Katz, his replacement, currently serves as foreign minister and is a longtime Netanyahu loyalist and veteran Cabinet minister. Katz thanked Gallant and said the war's objectives were to “stop Iranian aggression and deny its capabilities, continue dismantling Hamas as a governing and military force, and defeat Hezbollah.” He added that returning the hostages was a top “moral priority.” “Yoav, we were friends and will remain friends because we believe in the same things that will secure Israel's security and future, the Jewish state,” he said. “I promise that the entire State of Israel will emerge from this war and from the pain to much higher places.”