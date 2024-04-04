Updated April 4th, 2024 at 09:20 IST
BREAKING: Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Jolts Japan's Honshu
The quake was at a depth of 32 km (19.88 miles), said the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Earthquake in Japan's Honshu. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Tokyo: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off the east coast of Japan's Honshu on Thursday, April 4, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
As per the agency, the quake was at a depth of 32 km (19.88 miles).
(This is a breaking copy)
Published April 4th, 2024 at 09:20 IST
