sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Trump Inauguration | RG Kar Verdict | Saif Ali Khan | ICC Champions Trophy | Maha Kumbh | TikTok | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal | Coldplay Concert | 90-Hour Work Week |

Published 22:21 IST, January 20th 2025

BREAKING: Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

BREAKING: A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The quake was at a depth of 13 km (8 miles), EMSC said.

Updated 22:21 IST, January 20th 2025