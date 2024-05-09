Advertisement

A massive fire incident has been reported from a factory at Bolzano, Italy. And the smoke of the fire has covered the whole sky surrounding the factory. The affected facility belongs to Alpitronic, a company specialising in the production of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles.

The alarming incident prompted authorities to close the airspace over Bolzano temporarily, while residents were advised to keep their windows shut as a precautionary measure. Firefighters from Bolzano and neighbouring regions swiftly mobilised, aided by technicians from the Environment Agency, to combat the inferno.

In a statement shared on social media, Alpitronic sought to reassure the public, affirming that despite the fire, its regular operations remained unaffected. The company clarified that while damage was sustained in a section of the "Laurin" warehouse undergoing maintenance, production, research, development, and administrative functions continued uninterrupted. Additionally, employees from nearby offices were confirmed safe and would temporarily transition to remote work arrangements.

Bolzano, located in northern Italy and renowned for its scenic beauty, including the nearby Dolomites mountains, attracted attention due to the dramatic visuals of the fire and resulting smoke cloud.

Local media reports indicated that the fire originated from the factory's roof before rapidly spreading, generating a massive black cloud visible from several kilometers away. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities thus far.

Alpitronic provided an update to Express.co.uk, stating that operations at the factory remained unaffected, with damage confined to a portion of the warehouse undergoing maintenance. However, the company refrained from speculating on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage pending further investigation.

The incident sparked widespread attention on social media, with a viral video of the fire amassing over 80,000 views and garnering diverse reactions from internet users. Additional visuals shared online depicted the intensity of the blaze and the thick smoke enveloping the skies of Bolzano.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, authorities and Alpitronic remain vigilant, prioritising safety and swift resolution of the situation.

