sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Georgia School Shooting | Manipur Attacks | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Munich Police Open Fire on Armed Suspect Near Museum and Israeli Consulate

Published 14:24 IST, September 5th 2024

Munich Police Open Fire on Armed Suspect Near Museum and Israeli Consulate

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reported that the consulate in Munich was closed at the time of the shooting, and no staff members were harmed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Rajashree Seal
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Munich shooting
Police officers block a street after police fired shots at a suspicious person near the Israeli Consulate and a museum on the city's Nazi-era history in Munich | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:24 IST, September 5th 2024