Munich Police Open Fire on Armed Suspect Near Museum and Israeli Consulate
Israel’s Foreign Ministry reported that the consulate in Munich was closed at the time of the shooting, and no staff members were harmed.
Police officers block a street after police fired shots at a suspicious person near the Israeli Consulate and a museum on the city's Nazi-era history in Munich | Image: AP
