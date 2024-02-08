Updated January 12th, 2024 at 08:20 IST
BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Myanmar
Myanmar Earthquake LIVE UPDATE: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 has hit Myanmar on Friday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said
Srinwanti Das
- World News
- 1 min read
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 has hit Myanmar on Friday morning | Image:Republic TV
Advertisement
Myanmar Earthquake LIVE UPDATE: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 has hit Myanmar on Friday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-01-2024, 07:23:18 IST, Lat: 22.74 & Long: 93.90, Depth: 88 Km ,Location: Myanmar,” NCS noted.
Advertisement
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 08:20 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Galleries4 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.