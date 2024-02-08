An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 has hit Myanmar on Friday morning | Image: Republic TV

Advertisement

Myanmar Earthquake LIVE UPDATE: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 has hit Myanmar on Friday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-01-2024, 07:23:18 IST, Lat: 22.74 & Long: 93.90, Depth: 88 Km ,Location: Myanmar,” NCS noted.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

Advertisement