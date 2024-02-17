Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:07 IST
Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Strikes Myanmar
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred today at 09:25 am in Myanmar, said National Centre for Seismology.
Apoorva Shukla
- World News
- 1 min read
Representative | Image: X
(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited)
Published February 17th, 2024 at 10:07 IST
