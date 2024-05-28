North Korea’s Attempt to Put Another Spy Satellite Into Orbit Fails: Reports

North Korea says its attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit has ended in failure, reports AP. | Image:AP

Advertisement

North Korea's state media reported on Monday that a rocket carrying its second spy satellite exploded midair shortly after liftoff, following strong opposition from neighboring countries to its planned launch. The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) stated that the rocket, carrying a spy satellite, was launched from the main northwestern space center but experienced a suspected engine problem during the first-stage flight, leading to the explosion.

Earlier on Monday, North Korea had notified Japan's coast guard about its intention to launch a "satellite rocket," advising caution in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and China, as well as east of the main Philippine island of Luzon, during the designated launch window from Monday through June 3.

Advertisement

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed detecting a launch trajectory consistent with a spy satellite fired from North Korea's main space center at 10:44 p.m. on Monday. Four minutes later, numerous fragments were observed in the waters.

In response to the launch, the Japanese Prime Minister's Office issued a missile alert for Okinawa, which was later lifted. NHK public television in Japan reported an orange light in the sky followed by an apparent explosion, as captured by a camera in northeastern China.

Advertisement

North Korea's previous attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite occurred in November of the previous year, as part of efforts to establish a space-based surveillance network to counter perceived US-led military threats. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had announced plans to launch three additional military spy satellites in 2024.

The November launch followed two unsuccessful liftoffs, with North Korean authorities citing technical issues as the cause. Despite international condemnation and UN sanctions prohibiting satellite launches due to concerns over missile technology testing, North Korea maintains its right to conduct such activities.

Advertisement

Kim Jong Un has asserted that spy satellites are essential for monitoring US and South Korean military movements and bolstering the country's nuclear deterrent capabilities. Notably, Monday's launch coincided with a trilateral meeting in Seoul among the leaders of South Korea, China, and Japan.