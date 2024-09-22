sb.scorecardresearch
  • PM Modi Sets The Agenda In US, Says 'Quad Not Against Anybody, Here To Stay'

Published 06:28 IST, September 22nd 2024

PM Modi Sets The Agenda In US, Says 'Quad Not Against Anybody, Here To Stay'

Quad Summit is not aimed at any particular country and only seeks a rules-based international order and a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, said PM Modi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
PM Modi Sets The Agenda In US, Says Quad Is Here To stay
  • 3 min read
01:51 IST, September 22nd 2024