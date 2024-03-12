×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

BREAKING: Russian Military Plane With 15 People on Board Crashes Near Moscow

The Russian Defense Ministry said a military transport plane with 15 people on board has crashed on takeoff, reported AP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Moscow:  In another tragic incident, a Russian military transport plane carrying 15 individuals crashed during takeoff from an air base in western Russia on Tuesday. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the mishap. However, the details surrounding the crash are yet to be ascertained.   

In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said the Il-76 aircraft with eight crew and seven passengers on board crashed in the Ivanovo region. "An engine fire during takeoff was the likely cause of the crash", it added.

In January 2024, a Russian private jet carrying six people crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan but the pilot and some of the others on board survived. The crash happened in a mountainous area in Badakhshan province, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) northeast of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. 

Later, the Taliban’s Transportation and Civil Aviation Ministry issued a statement online saying the plane was found in the province’s Kuf Ab district, near the Aruz Koh mountain.

“The pilot was found by the search team of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” the statement said. “According to the pilot, four people including the pilot are alive. ... The search and assistance of the Islamic Emirate investigation team for the remaining survivors is ongoing.”

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

