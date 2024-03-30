Advertisement

Amsterdam: A hostage situation had emerged in the town of Ede in The Netherlands today, according to the local police. Reuters reports that three people who were being held hostage in the Dutch town of Ede on Saturday, March 30, have been rescued. The local police had also evacuated 150 homes in the area when the situation arose. However, the police maintain that the “situation is not over yet”.

Reports say the hostages were being held in a night club called Cafe Petticoat.

Special police units had been deployed to the location, which is a building in the centre of the town, said local police in a statement on social media.

The motive of the perpetrators is not known yet.

This is a developing story.