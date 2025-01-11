BREAKING: Two Trams Collide In France's Strasbourg, Many Feared Trapped

France: Several passengers are feared trapped after a collision between two trams at Strasbourg station in France. A video of the incident has also surfaced showing people panicking and trying to rescue others who were trapped between and inside the trams.

The cause of the incident is not known as of now but it appears that the two trams or metro trains arrived on the same track, resulting in collision.

This may happen due to disruption in signal communication or other technical fault. The first response teams along with other rescue teams are in action. More to follow…