Published 21:38 IST, January 11th 2025
BREAKING: Two Trams Collide In France's Strasbourg, Many Feared Trapped
Several passengers are feared trapped after a collision between two Metro trains at Strasbourg station in France. A video of the incident has also surfaced.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Two metro trains collide in France | Image: Republic Media Network
France: Several passengers are feared trapped after a collision between two trams at Strasbourg station in France. A video of the incident has also surfaced showing people panicking and trying to rescue others who were trapped between and inside the trams.
The cause of the incident is not known as of now but it appears that the two trams or metro trains arrived on the same track, resulting in collision.
This may happen due to disruption in signal communication or other technical fault. The first response teams along with other rescue teams are in action. More to follow…
Updated 21:48 IST, January 11th 2025