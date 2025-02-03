'Please Get Us Out Of Here': Passenger Screams as New York Bound-Plane Catches Fire on Runway | Video

Houston: A United Airlines plane flying to New York from Houston caught fire on the runway and a passenger captured the horrific visuals from her window seat. One of the passengers could be seen screaming for help, demanding the crew to get them out of the aircraft.

This incident has happened days after 67 people were killed in the horrific collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a Black Hawk helicopter and six people lost their lives in the horrific Philadelphia Plane Crash on a busy street near a mall.

New York-Bound United Airlines Plane Catches Fire On Runway

A United Airlines flight from Houston to New York caught fire during take-off at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday (local time), as reported by the New York Post.

The plane had to be evacuated after the flames burst from one of its wings while it was taxing for take-off. The Houston Fire Department (HFD) said that no one was injured in the incident. As per initial reports, the fire was caused due to a ‘reported engine issue’.

‘Please Get Us Out of Here’: Passenger Screams for Help in Horrific Video

The incident caused panic among passengers, with a video recorded by one of them capturing their screams as they spotted the flames.

In the video, fire can be seen erupting from one of the wings of the aircrafts and a passenger in the background is heard screaming, “Please get us out of here”, while several others appear shocked and ask for help.

There were 104 passengers and five crew members on board, the New York Post reported. The evacuation was conducted soon and some of the passengers also got off the plane using an emergency slide.

Washington Mid-Air Collision: 67 Killed Leaving No Survivors

The American Airlines flight with 64 people on board was preparing to land from Wichita, Kansas. The Army Black Hawk helicopter was on a training mission and had three soldiers on board. Both aircraft plunged into the Potomac River after colliding. The mid-air collision was such that it left no survivors, claiming lives of all 67 people in both the passenger jet and the helicopter. Remains of 55 passengers have been recovered, 12 victims' bodies are yet to be retrieved.

Philadelphia Plane Crash: 6 Including a Child Patient Killed

Carrying six people from Mexico, including a child who spent months in treatment at a hospital, a Learjet 55 went down just after departing from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, creating what witnesses described as a massive fireball, shaking houses and leaving a chaotic street scene. The plane took off, reached about 1,500 feet of altitude and then plummeted in a steep descent, crashing less than a minute after takeoff in what National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy called a “high-impact crash” that left the plane “highly fragmented.”

As of Saturday morning, officials said, there were seven dead — six on the jet and the person in the car — and 19 injured. Most of the injured had been treated and released, hospitals said. Of the six people on board the medical transport jet, one was a child who had just completed treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital, one was her mother and four were crew members, officials said. A hospital spokesperson said the girl spent four months there receiving life-saving treatment for a condition not easily treated in Mexico.