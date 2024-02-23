Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 07:34 IST

Spain: Massive Fire Engulfs 2 Residential Buildings in Valencia, 7 Injured | Horrific Visuals Emerge

The fire began in the early evening and spread to an adjacent building

Srinwanti Das
Spain Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs 2 Residential Buildings in Valencia, 7 Injured | Horrific Visuals Emerge
Spain Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs 2 Residential Buildings in Valencia, 7 Injured | Horrific Visuals Emerge | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Valencia Fire: A fire engulfed two residential buildings in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia on Thursday, injuring at least seven people, officials said. Firefighters rushed to the scene in the city centre, where flames could be seen bursting from windows of the 14-story residential building where the blaze apparently started. Residents could be seen trapped on balconies waiting for rescue. The fire began in the early evening and spread to an adjacent building, state news agency Efe reported. Initial emergency service reports said there were at least seven people injured.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained | Image: AP

A firefighter was also seen leaping onto an inflatable mattress after successfully rescuing two people from the Valencia building fire.

Advertisement
Firefighters rushed to the spot | Image: AP

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez posted a tweet on the X platform, saying he was “shocked by the terrible fire in a building in Valencia,” adding that he had offered the city “all the help that is necessary.”

“I want to convey my solidarity to all the people affected and recognition to all the emergency personnel already deployed at the scene,” Sánchez said.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 07:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

8 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

11 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

11 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

11 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

11 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

11 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

11 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

11 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

11 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

11 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

11 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

11 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

11 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

12 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

14 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues 4th Summons to Shahajahan Sheikh in Ration Scam Case

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. CPM Leader Sathyanathan Hacked to Death During Kozhikode Temple Festival

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Rupee gains momentum with inflows, targets key resistance

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. Indian-Origin Student Akul Dhawan Died of Hypothermia: Police

    World30 minutes ago

  5. Ashok Saraf Presented Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo