Valencia Fire: A fire engulfed two residential buildings in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia on Thursday, injuring at least seven people, officials said. Firefighters rushed to the scene in the city centre, where flames could be seen bursting from windows of the 14-story residential building where the blaze apparently started. Residents could be seen trapped on balconies waiting for rescue. The fire began in the early evening and spread to an adjacent building, state news agency Efe reported. Initial emergency service reports said there were at least seven people injured.

A massive fire engulfed two residential buildings in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia on Thursday. At least 7 people were injured. #Spain #WorldNews #fireincident #fireaccident pic.twitter.com/4aEFCTvbGq — Republic (@republic) February 23, 2024

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained | Image: AP

A firefighter was also seen leaping onto an inflatable mattress after successfully rescuing two people from the Valencia building fire.

Firefighters rushed to the spot | Image: AP

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez posted a tweet on the X platform, saying he was “shocked by the terrible fire in a building in Valencia,” adding that he had offered the city “all the help that is necessary.”

“I want to convey my solidarity to all the people affected and recognition to all the emergency personnel already deployed at the scene,” Sánchez said.