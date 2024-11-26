Published 19:43 IST, November 26th 2024
BREAKING: World's Oldest Man John Tinniswood Dies At 112
The world’s oldest man John Tinniswood has died at age 112, Guinness World Records said on Tuesday.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
World's Oldest Man John Tinniswood Dies At 112 | Image: X
According to the Guinness World Records, John Tinniswood passed away Monday, Nov. 25 at a care home in Southport, England.
“His last day was surrounded by music and love,” His family was quoted as saying by Guinness.
