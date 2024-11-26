BREAKING: World's Oldest Man John Tinniswood Dies At 112

In April 2024, Guinness World Records recognized Tinniswood as the world's oldest living man at the age of 111, following the passing of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela.

Tinniswood was born on August 26, 1912, the same year the Titanic sank.

Guinness reports that Tinniswood was married for 44 years and had a daughter before his wife passed away in 1986. Over the course of his life, he served his country, worked in accounting for Shell and BP, retired at age 60, and embraced a lifestyle of "moderation."