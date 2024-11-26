sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:43 IST, November 26th 2024

BREAKING: World's Oldest Man John Tinniswood Dies At 112

The world's oldest man John Tinniswood has died at age 112, Guinness World Records said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
World's Oldest Man John Tinniswood Dies At 112 | Image: X
London: The world’s oldest man John Tinniswood has died at age 112, Guinness World Records said on Tuesday.

According to the Guinness World Records, John Tinniswood passed away Monday, Nov. 25 at a care home in Southport, England.

 “His last day was surrounded by music and love,” His family was quoted as saying by Guinness. 

In April 2024, Guinness World Records recognized Tinniswood as the world's oldest living man at the age of 111, following the passing of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela.

Tinniswood was born on August 26, 1912, the same year the Titanic sank.

Guinness reports that Tinniswood was married for 44 years and had a daughter before his wife passed away in 1986. Over the course of his life, he served his country, worked in accounting for Shell and BP, retired at age 60, and embraced a lifestyle of "moderation."

19:38 IST, November 26th 2024