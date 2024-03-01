Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Breathtaking Video Of Man Milking A Deadly King Cobra With Just His Bare Hand Goes Viral | WATCH

The video quickly sparked a wide range of opinions from viewers, with the majority finding it horrifying and the remainder labeling it as cruelty towards snake.

Pritam Saha
Man Milks King Cobra viral video
Man Milks King Cobra viral video | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: There is no denying that watching a snake be milked is a terrifying sight, whether you choose to label it 'animal cruelty' or a 'life-threatening stunt'. And if the snake in question is a massive King Cobra, the terror might easily multiply! Social media users were quickly captivated by a video that showed a man milking a dangerous King Cobra with just his bare hands. The thick yellow poison that was gathered in the container from the snake was even more terrifying to watch.

The video quickly sparked a wide range of opinions from viewers, with the majority finding it horrifying and the remainder labeling it as "cruelty" towards the reptile. On the social media site Instagram, the user ‘nickthewrangler’ posted the video. “Extracting VENOM from King Gideon! King Cobras are the 3rd most venomous snake in the world. Their venom is thick and golden yellow. It’s a potent neurotoxin that can possibly shut down a humans nervous system within minutes. Science says that their venom is potent enough to take down an adult elephant in one bite!”

Soon after it was shared, the video became viral and raised a lot of questions. The majority inquired about the procedure and the health of the snake, but a few reported "animal cruelty." Many others voiced their worries over the man's safety as well. A few days ago, the post was shared, and it received 9 lakh likes.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 14:34 IST

ViralWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

5 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

5 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

5 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

13 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wild Elephant Entered In The Belagavi City, Spreads Panic Wave

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Paytm shares rise 5% today, know why

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Man Milking A King Cobra With Just His Bare Hand Goes Viral

    World12 minutes ago

  4. Bill Gates Advocates Indian Innovation & AI for Social Good at IIT Delhi

    Education15 minutes ago

  5. Football stars who fell into the DOPING NET, from Maradona to Guardiola

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo