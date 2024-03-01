Advertisement

Viral: There is no denying that watching a snake be milked is a terrifying sight, whether you choose to label it 'animal cruelty' or a 'life-threatening stunt'. And if the snake in question is a massive King Cobra, the terror might easily multiply! Social media users were quickly captivated by a video that showed a man milking a dangerous King Cobra with just his bare hands. The thick yellow poison that was gathered in the container from the snake was even more terrifying to watch.

The video quickly sparked a wide range of opinions from viewers, with the majority finding it horrifying and the remainder labeling it as "cruelty" towards the reptile. On the social media site Instagram, the user ‘nickthewrangler’ posted the video. “Extracting VENOM from King Gideon! King Cobras are the 3rd most venomous snake in the world. Their venom is thick and golden yellow. It’s a potent neurotoxin that can possibly shut down a humans nervous system within minutes. Science says that their venom is potent enough to take down an adult elephant in one bite!”

Soon after it was shared, the video became viral and raised a lot of questions. The majority inquired about the procedure and the health of the snake, but a few reported "animal cruelty." Many others voiced their worries over the man's safety as well. A few days ago, the post was shared, and it received 9 lakh likes.