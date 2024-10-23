sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Xi Jinping’s Bilateral Meet Concludes | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 20:12 IST, October 23rd 2024

BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Xi Jinping’s Bilateral Meet Concludes | LIVE

BRICS Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 23 (Wednesday) at the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan. This is their first formal bilateral meeting in five years, following informal talks in Bali (2022) and Johannesburg (2023). It follows recent agreements on the Eastern Ladakh border. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the meeting.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share