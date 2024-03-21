2 British Airways Cabin Crew Fired For Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

The crew further stated that they don't stand for this and want strict action against the two. | Image: X

Antigua: Two female members of the British Airways cabin crew were fired after they posted a racist video on Tiktok mocking Asian passengers, as per media reports.

The two women identified as Holly Walton and Lauren Bray were staying at a luxury hotel in Antigua, where they could be seen mocking a Chinese family who spoke little English with them and tried to order drinks on the flight.

Reports suggest that the video captioned, "2 weeks in a row with this d***head," showed Walton making racist eye gestures and saying "Give me wine" in a Chinese accent. The video was filmed by Bray who has not deleted the video and disabled her account.

After the video was posted online, colleagues of the two expressed their shock and disgust over the racist clip, saying that deliberately laughing at the family "sends out a wrong message possible."

The crew further stated that they don't stand for this and want strict action against the two.

Following this, the duo crew members were ordered back from a round-trip in Cancun, Mexico for a meeting on Monday with British Airways bosses at the headquarters.

The company later confirmed that the two women were no longer employed. It said in a statement, "All forms of racism are completely unacceptable, and we take allegations of this nature very seriously."

