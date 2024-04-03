×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 13:33 IST

British PM Rishi Sunak Demands Investigation After British Aid Workers Killed in Gaza Airstrike

Sunak says "far too many aid workers and ordinary civilians have lost their lives in Gaza, and the situation is increasingly intolerable,"

Reported by: Sagar Kar
rishi sunak
British PM Rishi Sunak. | Image:AP
British PM Rishi Sunak has issued a fervent call for an urgent investigation into the deaths of three British aid workers who tragically lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike that struck an aid convoy in Gaza. The victims, identified as John Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, were part of the security team for the charity World Central Kitchen (WCK).

WCK confirmed the devastating loss of its personnel, stating that in addition to the three British nationals, four other staff members lost their lives in the attack. Among the deceased were Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, 43, from Australia, Jacob Flickinger, 33, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, Damian Sobol, 35, from Poland, and Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25, a Palestinian national.

Here is what you need to know

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conveyed his shock and condemnation of the incident during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sunak emphasized that too many aid workers and innocent civilians have perished in Gaza, labeling the situation as increasingly intolerable.

David Cameron, the UK Foreign Secretary, also engaged with his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, to demand an immediate explanation of the airstrike. Downing Street released a statement from the Prime Minister's office, expressing Sunak's deep dismay over the loss of lives and emphasizing the necessity for a thorough and transparent independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

“Situation is increasingly intolerable,” says Sunak

"The prime minister said far too many aid workers and ordinary civilians have lost their lives in Gaza, and the situation is increasingly intolerable," the Downing Street spokesperson remarked.

The deaths of the aid workers have sparked international outcry and renewed calls for accountability and justice. As investigations unfold, the global community closely watches for developments and hopes for swift action to prevent further loss of innocent life in conflict zones like Gaza.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 13:33 IST

