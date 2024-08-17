sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Broken Water Main Floods Montreal, Affecting Thousands and Prompting Boil Water Advisory

Published 07:57 IST, August 17th 2024

Broken Water Main Floods Montreal, Affecting Thousands and Prompting Boil Water Advisory

A massive water main break in Montreal flooded streets, triggered evacuations, and prompted a boil-water advisory, which has affected more than 150,000 homes

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Water Main Break on a Montreal street.
Firefighters inspect the area after a water main break on a Montreal street. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:57 IST, August 17th 2024