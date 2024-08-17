Published 07:57 IST, August 17th 2024
Broken Water Main Floods Montreal, Affecting Thousands and Prompting Boil Water Advisory
A massive water main break in Montreal flooded streets, triggered evacuations, and prompted a boil-water advisory, which has affected more than 150,000 homes
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Firefighters inspect the area after a water main break on a Montreal street. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:57 IST, August 17th 2024