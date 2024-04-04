Advertisement

London (UK): Buckingham Palace is known for its beauty worldwide. Its royal legacy has thousands of stories tell tell to its visitors.

Buckingham Palace is in news once again for opening its grand royal-exclusive palace rooms for general public. This is the room where the royal family members gather for private ceremonies also gather here prior to their appearances on the iconic balcony section of the palace.

Palace opens its private room's door for public from July where a people would be able to have guided tour of this iconic grand room for the first time. The royal room is located in the east wing of the palace which opens to the royal balcony.

The east wing section of the Buckingham Palace was constructed during 1847 and 1849. The section was exclusively designed for royal family members and their closed ones only.

According to a UK newspaper, entry to these exclusive royal rooms is priced at £35, with a £3 discount for advance bookings. Tickets for the east wing section will be for a limited time frame and strictly guided tours only.

The royal exclusive rooms tour to commence from July 15 to August 31, and tickets will be available for purchase from April 9 onwards.