Dubai, UAE: In a prestigious welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE, the world's tallest structure Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the words ‘Guest of Honor - Republic of India.' It comes ahead of the PM's address at the World Government Summit.

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has extended a warm welcome to PM Modi, noting that the strong ties between the two nations serve as a model for international cooperation. At the invitation of UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, PM Modi will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 set to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit today.

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated that the World Government Summit has evolved into one of the world's leading platforms for sharing best practices of governance, success stories, and initiatives. Taking to X, Dubai's Crown Prince stated, “We extend a warm welcome to the Republic of India, the guest of honor at this year's World Governments Summit, and to His Excellency Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. The strong ties between our nations serve as a model for international cooperation.”

“The @WorldGovSummit has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms for sharing governance best practices, success stories and initiatives, and envisioning the future of government. It is a pleasure to have India as a distinguished guest at this international event, where it will showcase its innovations, initiatives and projects across diverse sectors that are a model for accelerating development for government service delivery.”

PM Modi To inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir

On his second day of UAE visit, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting, and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in their presence here on Tuesday. "Brother, firstly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm welcome. We have met five times in the last seven months, which is very rare. I have also got the opportunity to come here seven times...the way we have progressed in every field, there is a joint partnership between India and UAE in every field," said PM Modi in a meeting with the UAE President.

The consecration ceremony of BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first such Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, was done ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later today. Its inauguration will mark a significant moment for the Hindu Community residing in Abu Dhabi. The doors of the temple will open to the public from March 1.