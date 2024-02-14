Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Burj Khalifa Lit Up With 'Guest of Honor - Republic of India' Ahead of PM Modi's Address in Dubai

In a prestigious welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE, the world's tallest structure Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with remarkable words.

Ronit Singh
Burj Khalifa Lit Up With 'Guest of Honor - Republic of India' Ahead of PM Modi's Address in Dubai
Burj Khalifa Lit Up With 'Guest of Honor - Republic of India' Ahead of PM Modi's Address in Dubai | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Dubai, UAE: In a prestigious welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE, the world's tallest structure Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the words ‘Guest of Honor - Republic of India.' It comes ahead of the PM's address at the World Government Summit. 

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has extended a warm welcome to PM Modi, noting that the strong ties between the two nations serve as a model for international cooperation. At the invitation of UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, PM Modi will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 set to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit today. 

Advertisement

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated that the World Government Summit has evolved into one of the world's leading platforms for sharing best practices of governance, success stories, and initiatives. Taking to X, Dubai's Crown Prince stated, “We extend a warm welcome to the Republic of India, the guest of honor at this year's World Governments Summit, and to His Excellency Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. The strong ties between our nations serve as a model for international cooperation.” 

“The @WorldGovSummit has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms for sharing governance best practices, success stories and initiatives, and envisioning the future of government. It is a pleasure to have India as a distinguished guest at this international event, where it will showcase its innovations, initiatives and projects across diverse sectors that are a model for accelerating development for government service delivery.”

PM Modi To inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir

On his second day of UAE visit, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting, and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in their presence here on Tuesday. "Brother, firstly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm welcome. We have met five times in the last seven months, which is very rare. I have also got the opportunity to come here seven times...the way we have progressed in every field, there is a joint partnership between India and UAE in every field," said PM Modi in a meeting with the UAE President. 

Advertisement

The consecration ceremony of BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first such Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, was done ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later today. Its inauguration will mark a significant moment for the Hindu Community residing in Abu Dhabi. The doors of the temple will open to the public from March 1. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'NOT INJURED': India's T20 World Cup 2021's scapegoat alleges FOUL PLAY

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. Shinde Holds Midnight Meet With Deputy CMs At Varsha Bungalow

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  3. Seniors Trim MBBS Student's Hair, Moustache in Telangana, Probe On

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Domestic car sales in January at 1.27 lakh units: SIAM

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. TikTok intensifies efforts to combat fake news ahead of EU elections

    Tech 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement