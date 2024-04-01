Advertisement

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party for fuelling the India-Out narrative in the country, following Maldives' footsteps.

Sheikh Hasina, the president of Awami League, said that the ones pushing boycott India narrative should first burn the Indian sarees being possessed by their wives. Sheikh Hasina lashed out the Opposition, questioning if Bangladesh should ban the import of crucial good like spices, onion and garlic from India.

“Why they don't burn their wives' Indian sarees", and stop using Indian spices in the kitchen," said Sheikh Hasina while responding to a question.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently secured a record fourth straight term as her Awami League party won two-thirds of the seats in the general elections marred by sporadic violence and a boycott by the main opposition BNP and its allies.