sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:17 IST, July 21st 2024

Bushra Bibi Fears for Imran Khan's Well-being, Accuses Authorities of Inhumane Treatment

The wife of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan expressed grave concerns about her husband’s safety in jail alleging that he was kept in inhumane conditions.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Imran Khan's Life in Danger, Claims Wife Bushra Bibi, Alleging Harsh Treatment in Prison
Imran Khan's Life in Danger, Claims Wife Bushra Bibi, Alleging Harsh Treatment in Prison | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:17 IST, July 21st 2024