Canada Is Going To Be Very Serious Contender Of Becoming America's 51st State: President Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Canada is going to be a very serious contender of America’s 51st state as it has been bad with United States on trade.

Speaking to reporters after announcing reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners, Donald Trump said, “Canada has been very bad to us on trade. But now Canada is going to have to start paying up. Canada has been tough on the military because they have a very low military cost. They think we are going to protect them with our military, which is unfair..."

Continuing further, Trump said, “Canada is going to be in a very interesting situation because we just don’t need their product and yet they survive of the fact that we do 95 per cent of what they do and Canada absolutely I say it sometimes people smile, sometimes they say it's a great idea but in Canada taxes will come down greatly, their security would go up greatly… amazing things happen to Canada and really Canada… why would be pay 200 billion dollars a year in subsidies to them, one they are not your state, you do that for your state but not for someone else’s country… I think Canada is going to be a very serious contender to be US's 51st state.”