Updated February 5th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

After US, Canada to Impose Fresh Sanctions on Israeli Settlers and Hamas Leaders

This comes as the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that he was 'considering' imposing sanctions on "extremist settlers" in the West Bank.

Digital Desk
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly
While talking to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, Joly said "some settlers will be sanctioned" and "we will also bring new sanctions on Hamas leaders". | Image:X
Ottawa: After United States, Canada will now fresh impose sanctions on Israeli settlers for inciting violence in the West Bank and will also introduce fresh sanctions against Hamas leaders, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Sunday.

While talking to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, Joly said "some settlers will be sanctioned" and "we will also bring new sanctions on Hamas leaders".

The foreign minister from Ukraine added that the country is currently actively  working on it, Reuters reported.

"I'm making sure that while I'm in Ukraine, the work is being done in Ottawa and I look forward to doing an announcement soon," she said.

This comes as the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that he was 'considering' imposing sanctions on "extremist settlers" in the West Bank.

Earlier, the United States sanctioned four Israeli men accused of having involved in the violence occurred in the occupied territory.

The West Bank since Hamas' October 07 attack has already seen its highest level of unrest in decades, and is expected to continue witnessing the violence till the time both Israeli settlers and Hamas reaches settlement.

 

 

 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

