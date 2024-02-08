Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Canada Plans to Put Cap on International Students as Horrors of Housing Crisis Looms

Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller said that the government will be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of International students.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau | Image:AP/File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ottawa - Amid the brewing housing crisis in Canada, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said that in the next few months, the Trudeau administration will be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in the country. In an interview with Canadian news outlet CTV News, Miller insisted that the country's federal government need to have conversations with provincial governments on the matter. The Trudeau administration has been criticised for leaving the Canadian economy in complete shambles. In the interview, Miller insisted that the heavy influx of international students in Canada has left the system “out of control”. 

“The volume is disconcerting,” the Canadian minister remarked in reference to the number of International students living in Canada, CTV reported. “It's really a system that has gotten out of control,” he added. The Canadian federal government has faced severe criticism for ”welcoming" an increasing number of immigrants into the country. The influx of immigrants become a matter of concern since the country is struggling through a severe housing crisis. Amid the chaos, the liberal administration has set targets aiming to bring in 485,000 immigrants this year, and 500,000 in both 2025 and 2026. 

The cap will help reduce the demand for housing

Temporary residents largely comprised International students and migrant workers with more than 300,000 of them arriving in Canada in just the third quarter of last year. During the interview, Miller insisted that it is important to sort out numbers on a federal level before looking with “a little more granularity” at what individual academic institutions, CTV reported. “We need to be doing our jobs and making sure that we have a system that actually makes sure people have a financial capability to come to Canada, that we're actually verifying offer letters,” Miller said. “And now it's time for us to have a conversation about volumes and the impact that that is having in certain areas," he added. However, Miller made it clear that the cap on international students would not be a “one-size-fits-all solution” to housing shortages across Canada. Miller insisted that currently, the housing crisis is the only thing that is part of the calculation when it comes to setting up immigration targets. 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

