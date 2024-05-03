Advertisement

Anti-Israel protests have expanded to several major universities across Canada, prompting calls for action from authorities and university administrations. The demonstrations, which include encampments at McGill University, the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia, and the University of Ottawa, are demanding divestment from groups with ties to Israel.

Quebec's premier, François Legault, has voiced his support for dismantling the protest encampment at McGill University. A spokesperson for Legault emphasized trust in law enforcement to handle the situation. McGill University has requested police intervention, though law enforcement has yet to clear the encampment, stating they are monitoring the situation.

Here is what you need to know

Similar protests have erupted in the United States, with hundreds of arrests reported on various campuses. In Canada, the University of Toronto witnessed a gathering of around 100 protesters who set up an encampment demanding transparency regarding the university's investments and divestment from entities linked to Israeli policies towards Palestine.

According to Sara Rasikh, a spokesperson for the encampment at the University of Toronto, the protesters intend to remain until their demands are met. University officials have acknowledged the protests but stated that they have not disrupted normal university activities.

The protests have not been without controversy, as a pro-Israel counter-protest took place in Montreal, with efforts made to keep the two groups separate. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office issued a statement expressing concern over the safety of Jewish students on campus, emphasizing the importance of ensuring all students feel safe.

“Universities are places of learning, they’re places for freedom of expression … but that only works if people feel safe on campus. Right now … Jewish students do not feel safe. That’s not right,“ a statement from Trudeau's office reads.

While some Jewish groups have accused the protesters of antisemitism, organizers refute this claim, pointing out that some participants are Jewish themselves. The demonstrations underscore the ongoing debate surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the role of universities in addressing issues of social justice and human rights.