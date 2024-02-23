Advertisement

Surrey – A 40-year-old Indian origin man was sentenced to life for stabbing his wife to death in Canada's Surrey. According to the Canadian news outlet Vancouver Sun, a man named Navinder Gill was charged with killing his wife in 2022. As per the reports, the attack happened at a home located in the 12700 block of 66th Avenue shortly after 9 pm on December 7 2022. His wife, Harpreet Kaur Gill was rushed to the hospital and despite life-saving efforts by first responders, she succumbed to her injuries. The Canadian police eventually arrested Navinder from home.

According to the Canadian news outlet, the 40-year-old was charged with second-degree murder on December 16 2022. After a long trial, Navinder pleaded guilty to murdering his wife on June 22, 2023. A court in British Colombia awarded a life in-prison sentence to Navinder on Wednesday. The court also stated that the man would not have parole eligibility for 10 years. “Incidents of intimate partner violence have a profound effect on families and communities,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a statement. “We're thankful for the great work being done by Surrey RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) Victim Services and the Ministry of Children and Family Development who continue to support the family and the community,” Pierotti furthered.

‘We were shocked’: Harpreet's family

In December 2022, when Harpreet's family arrived in Canada for her last rites they said that they “never imagined” something like this would have happened. “We never imagined. We were shocked. ‘What has happened to our daughter? She has been murdered? How? Why?’,” Jasbir Singh Bajwa said in an exclusive interview with OMNI Television Tuesday. Bajwa said that his daughter worked as a science teacher in India and Australia before getting married in 2011. He noted that his daughter and her husband moved with their small family to Canada in 2015. “She was so busy, working five days a week as a teacher,” he recalled.

During the interview, Bajwa insisted that Navinder should be “punished” for his actions. “I again pray to the Canadian police, which is one of the best police in the world, and in the Canadian law and the Canadian government that the culprit who killed my daughter mercilessly, must be punished to the highest degree, so it should be a great lesson to the others who dare to take such steps to diminish life. Nobody has the right to take the life of a human being,” Bajwa said. Bajwa also expressed hope of receiving custody of his daughter’s three kids. “I love my grandchildren very much. My wife … my son, we love them,” he said.