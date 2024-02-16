Advertisement

Ontario – An Indian student from Hyderabad died of cardiac arrest in Canada prompting his family to request External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar to look into the matter. 25-year-old student named Shaik Muzammil Ahmed was pursuing a Masters in IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City, Ontario. Shortly after the news broke out, his family urged the External Affairs Minister to arrange for the student's mortal remains to be sent back to Hyderabad. Amjad Ullah Khan, a leader of the Telangana-based political party, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), took to X to confirm the incident and made a similar appeal to the EAM.

In his post, the MBT leader stated that Ahmed had been suffering from a fever since last week. After a prolonged illness, Ahmed's family received a phone call from the Indian student's friend, confirming that Ahmed passed away due to cardiac arrest. “@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Shaik Muzammil Ahmed-25 years from Hyderabad, Telangana State pursuing a Masters in IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City in Ontario, Canada since Dec 2022 was suffering from a fever for the last week, but his family received a call from his friend that he died due to cardiac arrest today,” Khan wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “On hearing this news his parents and the entire family are in a state of shock and have requested you to kindly ask @HCI_Ottawa & @TorontoCGI to send his mortal remains back to Hyderabad as soon as possible, for more details please contact Waliuddin on +1 (647) (786) 5940 or his uncle Mohammed Amjad on 9618160740,” he added.

.@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Shaik Muzammil Ahmed-25 years from Hyderabad, Telangana State persuing Masters in IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City in Ontario, Canada since Dec 2022 was suffering from fever since last one week, but his family received a call… pic.twitter.com/hvA1munXaX — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 15, 2024

MBT leader raises concerns

This is not the first time Khan shared the plight of Indian students who are studying abroad. On February 6, the MBT leader highlighted a case where another Indian student Syed Mazahir Ali was brutally attacked in Chicago. In the video shared by the politician, the student can be seen bleeding heavily as he struggles to describe what has happened to him.

.@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Syed Mazahir Ali from Hyderabad, Telangana pursuing Masters in IT from Indiana Weslay University was robbed & attacked on 4th Feb by four persons in Chicago, Since this attack Syed Mazahir Ali is under mental shock and is in need of help.Ask… pic.twitter.com/Cf2jeMAvPw — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 6, 2024

“@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Syed Mazahir Ali from Hyderabad, Telangana pursuing a Masters in IT from Indiana Wesley University was robbed & attacked on 4th Feb by four persons in Chicago, Since this attack Syed Mazahir Ali is under mental shock and is in need of help. Ask @IndianEmbassyUS or @IndiainChicago to get in touch with him at +18472930666 or +13129348351 and provide medical & legal help. Kindly request the @USAndIndia or @USAndHyderabad to provide his wife and three children with emergency visas to travel to the USA," the minister wrote on X. The Indian consulate in Chicago then assured that they were in touch with the victim's family and insisted that they would be providing all possible assistance in the matter.