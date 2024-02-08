Canadian mayors from major cities are calling on Justin Trudeau's government to collaborate on a cross-jurisdictional strategy to address threat of extortion. | Image: AP

Two Canadian mayors from major cities are calling on Justin Trudeau's government to collaborate on a cross-jurisdictional strategy to address the escalating threat of extortion targeting businesses in their cities, particularly those affecting the South Asian community.

The mayors of Brampton and Surrey have expressed deep concern for their communities in a letter addressed to the public safety minister, highlighting the threats faced by their regions. “These incidents have instilled fear in our communities and highlight the urgent need for a coordinated response involving multiple jurisdictions,” said the letter.

“We urge your ministry to recognize the inter-jurisdictional nature of these threats and to spearhead a co-ordinated response that ensures the safety and security of all affected communities across Canada,” it continued.

Mayors from the two cities with a substantial South Asian population note recent provincial reports establishing connections between extortion attempts and violent incidents, such as shootings. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have acknowledged the severity of the situation.

“It is imperative the federal government, through your ministry, takes a leading role in facilitating this collaboration,” wrote the mayors in their letter.

“By leveraging the resources and intelligence capabilities of the RCMP, in concert with local law enforcement agencies, we can formulate a robust and unified approach to tackle this issue,” they added.

According to the spokesperson for the public safety minister, Canadian police are collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to address the issue.

“These threats of extortion are deeply concerning,” Jean-Sébastien Comeau was quoted as saying in a statement by a local news outlet.

“If Canadians suspect they are the target of an extortion attempt, they should report it immediately to their local police force,” it continued.

In the previous month, Peel Regional Police initiated a task force to investigate a concerning surge in extortion threats specifically aimed at the South Asian business community. Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah, in a statement from December, expressed deep safety and security concerns within the community, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorizing residents.

