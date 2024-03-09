×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Killing of India Designated Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada Caught on Tape: Reports

The footage shows Nijjar leaving the Gurdwara in his truck when a white car blocks his path. Two men then approach and shoot him before fleeing in another car.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar | Image:NIA website
New Delhi: The killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist by India, has come to light through a video obtained by CBC News. According to prior reports, Nijjar was shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. The video, authenticated by multiple sources, reveals a coordinated attack involving six men and two vehicles, said ANI while citing the CBS article.

The footage shows Nijjar leaving the Gurdwara in his truck when a white sedan blocks his path. Two men then approach and shoot him before fleeing in a silver Toyota Camry. Witnesses, who were playing soccer nearby, rushed to the scene upon hearing gunshots. Bhupinderjit Singh Sidhu, one of the witnesses, described the moment: "We saw those two guys running...We started running towards...where the sound was coming from." Another witness, Malkit Singh, chased the assailants on foot but lost them when they escaped in the Camry, CBS report said.

Despite the passage of almost nine months, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has not named any suspects or made arrests in connection with Nijjar's killing. The incident strained diplomatic relations between Canada and India, especially after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the assassination. India denied the allegations, dismissing them as "absurd and motivated."Canadian authorities have yet to provide evidence to support their claims of Indian involvement. This diplomatic spat  highlighted the complexities surrounding transnational crime and the challenges of international cooperation in criminal investigations.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

