Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Pro-Khalistan Sympathisers Target ICCC Event; Raise Anti-Indian Slogans

The local law enforcement personnel had to push back the protestors in order to prevent them from disrupting the event.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in US
Pro-Khalistan protest at Edmonton | Image:Republic (Representative)
Alberta: Khalistani sympathisers in Canada raised anti-India slogans while the Indian Ambassador to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma attended an event organised by the Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) in Edmonton on March 11.

The local law enforcement personnel had to push back the protestors in order to prevent them from disrupting the event. 

(This is a breaking copy) 

 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

