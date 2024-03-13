Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:28 IST
Pro-Khalistan Sympathisers Target ICCC Event; Raise Anti-Indian Slogans
The local law enforcement personnel had to push back the protestors in order to prevent them from disrupting the event.
Pro-Khalistan protest at Edmonton | Image:Republic (Representative)
Alberta: Khalistani sympathisers in Canada raised anti-India slogans while the Indian Ambassador to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma attended an event organised by the Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) in Edmonton on March 11.
Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:28 IST
