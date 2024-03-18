Pro-Khalistani Extremists Tear Indian Flags With Swords, Clash With Pro-India Group

Advertisement

Alberta – Amid the rise in the Khalistani movement in Canada, supporters of the radical group rip apart the Indian tricolour flag in Calgary, Alberta. According to Canadian-based news outlet Media Berzinga, the incident took place on Saturday and prompted a confrontation between pro-Khalistai extremists and pro-India groups present in the area. In the video shared by the news outlet, the Khalistani supporters can be seen using their daggers and swords to tear the Indian national flag. They went on to chant pro-Khalistani slogans creating ruckus in the Canadian city.

As per the reports, the protest was organised by a pro-Khalistani group named “Sikh for Justice”. The incident took place outside the venue of a community event which was supposed to be attended by Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma. In the past, the Khalistani extremist has been accused of conducting the deadliest terror attacks in Canada. In the video shared by the Canadian news outlet, the pro-Khalistani and pro-India groups got so close to each other that the police had to intervene to ensure that the crisis did not escalate. In light of this, the meeting at the McDougall Centre was cancelled and the Indian diplomat decided to skip the event.

Same hooligans create ruckus in Canada

According to Media Berzigan, the pro-Khalistani group largely comprised of the same protesters who clashed with police in Edmonton last week. Last Week, Khalistan supporters, armed with daggers, swords, and spears, gathered in Edmonton, Alberta to protest against Verma. The protest in Edmonton lasted for several hours and became so intense that the Edmonton Police had to physically push back the protesters who were charging towards the vehicle believed to have the Indian diplomat inside. Around two dozen Indo-Canadians were present in the Calgary incident. It is pertinent to note that Verma was travelling to Western Canada for the first time since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on the House floor and claimed that agents working for the Indian government were responsible for the death of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.