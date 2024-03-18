×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Pro-Khalistani Extremists Tear Indian Flags With Swords, Clash With Pro-India Group

Amid the rise in the Khalistani movement in Canada, supporters of the radical group rip apart the Indian tricolour flag in Calgary, Alberta.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pro-Khalistani group creates ruckus in Alberta
Pro-Khalistani group creates ruckus in Alberta | Image:AP / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Alberta – Amid the rise in the Khalistani movement in Canada, supporters of the radical group rip apart the Indian tricolour flag in Calgary, Alberta. According to Canadian-based news outlet Media Berzinga, the incident took place on Saturday and prompted a confrontation between pro-Khalistai extremists and pro-India groups present in the area. In the video shared by the news outlet, the Khalistani supporters can be seen using their daggers and swords to tear the Indian national flag. They went on to chant pro-Khalistani slogans creating ruckus in the Canadian city. 

As per the reports, the protest was organised by a pro-Khalistani group named “Sikh for Justice”. The incident took place outside the venue of a community event which was supposed to be attended by Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma. In the past, the Khalistani extremist has been accused of conducting the deadliest terror attacks in Canada. In the video shared by the Canadian news outlet, the pro-Khalistani and pro-India groups got so close to each other that the police had to intervene to ensure that the crisis did not escalate. In light of this, the meeting at the McDougall Centre was cancelled and the Indian diplomat decided to skip the event. 

Advertisement

Same hooligans create ruckus in Canada

According to Media Berzigan, the pro-Khalistani group largely comprised of the same protesters who clashed with police in Edmonton last week. Last Week, Khalistan supporters, armed with daggers, swords, and spears, gathered in Edmonton, Alberta to protest against Verma. The protest in Edmonton lasted for several hours and became so intense that the Edmonton Police had to physically push back the protesters who were charging towards the vehicle believed to have the Indian diplomat inside. Around two dozen Indo-Canadians were present in the Calgary incident. It is pertinent to note that Verma was travelling to Western Canada for the first time since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on the House floor and claimed that agents working for the Indian government were responsible for the death of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

North Korea Fires Missile

3 minutes ago
Varun Tej and Ratan Khetri

Matka Is A Biopic

4 minutes ago
'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

6 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

9 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

10 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

12 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

13 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

15 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

17 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

18 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

19 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

21 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

22 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

22 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

22 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo