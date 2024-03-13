Khalistani Terrorist Punnun Threatens New Zealand Deputy PM After He Casts Doubt over Indian Link In Nijjar Killing | Image: PTI

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters after he challenged claims connecting India to the separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing in Canada.

Last week, Pannun put out a poster, suggesting violent attacks against India’s top diplomat in Canada. The ‘Sikhs for Justice’ leader expressed displeasure after visiting New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters challenged Indian link in Nijjar’s killing. The Khalistani terrorist, who has been stirring controversy for several months now, now threatened to attack Indian diplomats in New Zealand.

This comes in the aftermath of the Deputy Prime Minister’s comments regarding allegations of a “potential” Indian link to the killing of Nijjar in Surrey last year.

During his India visit, Peters underlined the absence of conclusive evidence or findings corroborating the alleged involvement of Indian agents. Peters openly questioned the evidence presented by Canada.

“As a trained lawyer, I look okay, so where’s the case? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the finding right here, right now? Well, there isn’t one,” he said.

Peters’ stand contradicts the narrative put forth by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September last year. His comments mark the first instance where a Five-Eyes partner, which comprises the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

The killing of Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 triggered political row between India and Canada. This accusation heightened tensions between India and Canada, which saw a slight improvement in January following remarks by the outgoing Canadian National Security Adviser noting India’s cooperation in Nijjar probe.