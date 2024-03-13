×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Punnun Threatens New Zealand Deputy PM After He Casts Doubt over Indian Link In Nijjar Killing

This comes in the aftermath of the Deputy Prime Minister’s comments regarding allegations of a “potential” Indian link to the killing of Nijjar last year

Reported by: Digital Desk
Khalistani Terrorist Punnun Threatens New Zealand Deputy PM After He Casts Doubt over Indian Link In Nijjar Killing
Khalistani Terrorist Punnun Threatens New Zealand Deputy PM After He Casts Doubt over Indian Link In Nijjar Killing | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters after he challenged claims connecting India to the separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing in Canada.

Last week, Pannun put out a poster, suggesting violent attacks against India’s top diplomat in Canada. The ‘Sikhs for Justice’ leader expressed displeasure after visiting New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters challenged Indian link in Nijjar’s killing. The Khalistani terrorist, who has been stirring controversy for several months now, now threatened to attack Indian diplomats in New Zealand. 

Advertisement

This comes in the aftermath of the Deputy Prime Minister’s comments regarding allegations of a “potential” Indian link to the killing of Nijjar in Surrey last year.

During his India visit, Peters underlined the absence of conclusive evidence or findings corroborating the alleged involvement of Indian agents. Peters openly questioned the evidence presented by Canada.

Advertisement

“As a trained lawyer, I look okay, so where’s the case? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the finding right here, right now? Well, there isn’t one,” he said.

Peters’ stand contradicts the narrative put forth by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September last year. His comments mark the first instance where a Five-Eyes partner, which comprises the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. 

Advertisement

The killing of Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 triggered political row between India and Canada. This accusation heightened tensions between India and Canada, which saw a slight improvement in January following remarks by the outgoing Canadian National Security Adviser noting India’s cooperation in Nijjar probe.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Punjab shocker

Army Men Attacked

a minute ago
IPL commentators

IPL 2024 Commentators

3 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RCB

IPL 2024: RCB new name

5 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

10 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

11 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

13 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

14 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

17 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

20 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

20 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

20 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

20 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

22 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

23 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

25 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

26 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

27 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo